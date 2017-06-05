L Brands comparable sales decline 7 percent in May

L Brands net sales decreased 5 percent to 774.3 million dollars for the four weeks ended May 27, 2017, compared to 816.6 million dollars for the four weeks ended May 28, 2016. Comparable sales decreased 7 percent. For May, the company said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 10 percentage points and 14 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

The company reported net sales of 3.211 billion dollars for the 17 weeks ended May 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent compared to 3.430 billion dollars for the same period ended May 28, 2016, while comparable sales decreased 9 percent. For the 17 weeks period, L Brands said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 7 percentage points and 10 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

Picture:Victoria's Secret website