L Brands January comparable sales drop

L Brands, Inc. has reported net sales of 780.1 million dollars for the four weeks ended February 2, 2019, compared to 1.040 billion dollars for the five weeks to February 3, 2018. The company said, comparable sales decreased 1 percent for the period.

Net sales were 4.852 billion dollars for the fourth quarter compared to 4.823 billion dollars with comparable sales increase of 3 percent. The company added that net sales were 13.237 billion dollars for the 52-week year compared to 12.632 billion dollars, while comparable sales increased 3 percent.

The company also announced the declaration of its 17th consecutive quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share payable on March 8, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019.

Picture:L Brands media centre