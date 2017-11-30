L Brands net sales up 2 percent in November

L Brands reported net sales of 1.267 billion dollars for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017, an increase of 2 percent, while comparable sales for the month decreased 1 percent. For November, L Brands said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 1 percentage point for both total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales.

The company reported net sales of 9.077 billion dollars for the 43 weeks ended November 25, 2017, a decrease of 3 percent, while comparable sales for the period decreased 6 percent. For the 43 weeks, the company said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 4 percentage points and 6 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

Picture:Victoria's Secret website