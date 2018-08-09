L Brands posts flat comparable sales growth in July

L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 849.7 million dollars for the four weeks ended August 4, 2018, compared to 767.7 million dollars for the four weeks ended July 29, 2017. The company said, comparable sales for the period remained flat compared to the four weeks ended Aug. 5, 2017.

The company added that its net sales were 2.984 billion dollars for the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018, compared to 2.755 billion dollars for the 13 weeks ended July 29, 2017, while comparable sales for the quarter increased 3 percent.

For the 26 weeks period, the company reported net sales of 5.610 billion dollars compared to 5.192 billion dollars for the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2017. The company added that comparable sales for the period increased 3 percent compared to the 26 weeks ended August 5, 2017.

The company stated that it expects to report second quarter earnings per share toward the high end of its previous guidance range of 0.30 dollar to 0.35 dollar per share.

Picture:Victoria's Secret website