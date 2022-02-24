L’Oréal could be on its way to entering the metaverse

Cosmetics giant L’Oréal could be one step closer to stepping into the metaverse after reports found it had filed for a number of virtual trademarks.

A total of 17 trademark filings in the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse categories have been made in the name of several of L’Oréal’s subsidiaries, including Urban Decay, Redken, Maybelline and Kiehl’s.

In a report by digital currency news site CoinDesk, it was noted that the cosmetics group has staked its claim to “providing a metaverse for people to browse, accumulate, buy, sell and trade virtual cosmetics” for eight of the filings.

It added that in the filing for Kiehl’s the company included the rights to “non-downloadable virtual perfumery” as well as hair care and body care preparations in the virtual world.