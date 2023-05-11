L’Oréal names first members League of Experts collective

L’Oréal Paris has announced the initial three members of its newly formed artistry-focused collective, who have been selected to contribute to the brand’s vision through their own expertise.

Dubbed ‘L’Oréal Paris League of Experts’, the group currently consists of red-carpet expert Allan Avendaño, celebrity makeup artist Claudia Betancur and social media star Erica Taylor.

Each member will be leveraged as an “always-on expert”, the brand said, and will also be spotlighted alongside key brand launches and initiatives, including during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking on the new collective, Ali Goldstein, L’Oréal Paris, US brand president, said in a release: "Establishing a collective will allow us to better reach and engage with our consumers in a way that feels approachable and relatable.

“Each artist in the League of Experts, in their unique way, upholds and empowers our brand values of beauty, worth, and inclusivity - helping to inspire others to look and feel their most beautiful.

“We look forward to further expanding the collective and going beyond makeup to serve our consumers at every step of their beauty journey."

On his appointment to the group, Avendaño said that he would use his position to continue championing inclusivity, while bringing “a fresh take on how makeup can enrich people’s lives and empower them”.