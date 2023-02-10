L’Oréal Q4 revenue up 13.5 percent

L’Oréal has reported revenue of 10.32 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, or up 8.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

For the full year, revenue of 38.26 billion euros was up 18.5 percent from the prior year, or up 10.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The French beauty giant saw growth across all regions and divisions in both the fourth quarter and full year.

It reported EPS of 11.26 euros, up from 8.82 dollars a year earlier.

“We achieved a remarkable performance this year, thanks to our innovation leadership, our highly desirable brands, our operational agility and the tremendous commitment of our teams,” chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus told investors.

He noted that comparable growth versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels accelerated quarter after quarter and ended 23 percent higher for the full year.

He continued: “Mindful of the current uncertainties, we remain ambitious for the future, optimistic about the outlook for the beauty market, and confident in our ability to keep outperforming the market and achieve in 2023 another year of growth in sales and profits.”