Lanvin Group accelerates digital strategy in the US with Shopify

Luxury fashion group Lanvin is teaming up with Shopify to enhance and power its e-commerce in the US as it looks to accelerate its digital strategies in the region.

In a statement, Lanvin Group said that from H2 2022, Lanvin and Sergio Rossi would become the first of the Group's luxury brands to transition onto the digital platform in the North American market. A move it adds will allow them to “unlock new growth opportunities with market-leading digital capabilities in the world's largest luxury fashion market”.

The new digital platform powered by Shopify will allow the brands to “focus on what matters the most” the products and customers. While also continuing its expansion with support from a robust commerce engine as it looks to provide “best-in-class customer experience with dedicated merchandise and content, as well as optimised and localised omni-channel shopping services”.

The fashion group states that Shopify's highly modular and scalable solutions offer great potential for its other existing and any newly-acquired luxury brands to centralise their e-commerce functions on a shared platform, creating synergies across the portfolio, while still maintaining individual brand's unique interfaces and databases.

Lanvin Group will also adopt Shopify's agile and user-friendly digital solutions to enhance the digital experience for its customers and benefit from Shopify's extensive app-based ecosystem in business process optimisation and digital acceleration as it continues to expand globally through retail footprint expansion, e-commerce channel activation and category expansion.

Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive of Lanvin Group, said: "As an innovation-driven luxury fashion group, we strive to usher in the future of luxury. Shopify has been at the forefront of innovation, working with some of the most successful businesses to transform e-commerce for merchants and consumers globally.

“The launch of our new Shopify-powered platform is a testament to our differentiated strategy to deliver high growth by leveraging the newest technologies, working with best-in-class partners, and speaking to the consumers of tomorrow. Our legacy-light and digital-native model allows us to integrate Shopify's disruptive technologies across our portfolio of heritage brands. Thanks to the strengthened e-commerce capabilities brought by Shopify, Lanvin Group is now even better equipped to capture the significant growth opportunities we have identified in North America, the world's largest luxury market."

Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify Inc., added: "At Shopify, we enable the world's best brands to seamlessly reach their customers and connect with new audiences. We are thrilled that Lanvin, an iconic, 130-year old brand, has chosen Shopify to power its ecommerce business as it enhances its digital platform in North America. With our world-class technology, we know this launch will enable Lanvin to pursue endless possibilities and growth opportunities."