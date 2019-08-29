London Designer Outlet posts 9.2 percent sales growth

London Designer Outlet (LDO) at Wembley Park has announced that it achieved 22 consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth. The company said, for the months of June, July and August, total revenue grew by 9.2 percent compared to the same three months in 2018. The company added that like-for-like revenue, when newly opened stores like Champion, Beauty Outlet and Havaianas are excluded, rose by 4.8 percent. LDO also witnessed 3 percent increase in footfall over the period under review.

Commenting on the update, Sue Shepherd, Realm’s General Manager of London Designer Outlet, said: “The summer months have been very busy at LDO, with guests travelling from near and far to enjoy aspirational and desirable brands at up to 70 percent off RRP throughout the year. We have benefited from Wembley Park’s own event programme such as International Busking Day, major concerts at Wembley Stadium from the Spice Girls to The Who, and the success of our Dropit initiative for hands-free shopping.”

LDO said that footwear, in particular, performed strongly, especially Converse, Skechers and Dr Martens. Total revenue for footwear increased 23 percent. Additionally, sportswear and athleisure as well as the restaurants, bars and cafes at LDO, saw revenue growth of 10 percent. This summer, around 7 percent of LDO guests were international visitors. Of those from outside the EU, 17 percent were Chinese including Hong Kong and Taiwan with increasing growth from the GCC, which includes Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. LDO added that across the three summer months, tax-free sales grew by 9.8 percent.

Fashion, athleisure, gifts and lifestyle names available at LDO include Converse, Nike, Kurt Geiger, Superdry, Guess, Gap, Lee Wrangler, Lindt, Jack Wills, Clarks, M&S and Beauty Outlet.

Picture credit:LDO via Coverdale Barclay