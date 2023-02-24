Louis Vuitton accused of using artist’s work without permission in latest campaign

Luxury giant Louis Vuitton has been sent a cease and desist letter after it was accused of using the work of artist Joan Mitchell in its latest ad campaign without permission.

The claim comes from the Joan Mitchell Foundation (JMF), which said it is demanding the LVMH-owned brand immediately withdraw its print and digital advertising campaign that includes three works by the American artist.

It comes after Louis Vuitton reportedly approached the nonprofit in late 2022, with a request to use the work in a campaign advertising commercial goods.

JMF said that it had denied the request as it follows a policy that only allows the artist’s images to be used for educational purposes.

The organisation noted that the brand had reiterated the request but it was denied several times.

It comes as Mitchell’s work currently hangs in an exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, a contemporary art space in Paris operated by LVMH.

In a statement on its website, JMF said: “It is a grave disappointment to JMF that Louis Vuitton has such disregard for the rights of an artist and would exploit her work for financial gain.

“If Louis Vuitton does not promptly halt this campaign and cease the illegal use of Mitchell’s artworks, JMF will promptly take further legal action to address this matter.”

Louis Vuitton has currently not made a public comment on the matter.