Lululemon appoints Sarah Clark as SVP for EMEA

Fitness retailer Lululemon has announced the appointment of Sarah Clark as its new senior vice president for the EMEA region.

It comes as the American-Canadian brand continues to work towards an international expansion, appointing Clark to lead the growth in this particular market.

From September 2022, Clark’s focus will be on business growth via retail, digital and strategic partner channels.

Prior to Lululemon, Clark has held international commercial and marketing leadership positions at the likes of Frugi and Oka.

She succeeds Gareth Pope, who relocated to Hong Kong in 2021 to lead the brand’s Asia Pacific region.

“Sarah is a proven leader with a strong track record developing teams, deepening brand loyalty, and scaling businesses internationally,” said André Maestrini, lululemon’s EVP of international, in a release.

Maestrini continued: “Her experience and vision will enable us to deliver on our EMEA ambitions, towards our five-year goal of quadrupling lululemon’s international revenues.”

Clark will be based in Lululemon’s EMEA head office in London, leading a team of over 900 employees throughout the region.

The company currently operates 43 stores and five sites in nine European countries, as well as additional EU websites.