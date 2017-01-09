Lululemon Athletica updates Q4 revenue guidance

Lululemon Athletica has updated its net revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 ending January 29, 2017. For the fourth quarter, the company now anticipates net revenue to be in the range of 775 million dollars to 785 million dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis. This compares to the previous guidance of net revenue in the range of 765 million dollars to 785 million dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

"We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels driven by our assortment, operational execution and guest experience. We look forward to 2017 as we continue to advance on our long term goals," said Laurent Potdevin, CEO of Lululemon in a statement.

The company also expects diluted earnings per share will be in the range of 0.99 dollar to 1.01 dollars for the fourth quarter. The previous EPS guidance for the quarter was a range of 0.96 dollar to 1.01 dollars. EPS guidance continues to assume 137.3 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding and a 31.2 percent tax rate.

Picture:Lululemon Athletica