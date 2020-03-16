Lululemon closes North America and Europe stores for 11 days

Lululemon has provided an update on its global store operations in response to the continued spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement, in light of the rapidly changing developments, Lululemon announced the closure of all stores in North America and Europe, from March 16 through March 27.

“We are living in uncertain times and we’re learning more about this virus every day. We are taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s Chief Executive Officer.

“During this time, Lululemon employees will continue to receive pay for all hours they have been scheduled to work and have access to Lululemon’s Global Pay Relief plan.,” added McDonald.

Picture:Lululemon website