Luxury giant Kering under investigation for tax fraud

Luxury group Kering, which owns Yves Saint Laurent among other top brands, has been probed for tax fraud since February 2019 for tax fraud, the French financial prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

It confirmed a report by the Mediapart news agency, which said Kering had set up a system which enabled it to declare in Switzerland activities in third countries, primarily Italy, allowing it to avoid paying 2.5 billion euros (3.0 billion dollars) in taxes between 2010 and 2017.

A Kering statement said the group firmly contested the "unfounded allegations" of tax fraud contained in the Mediapart story.(AFP)

Photo: Saint Laurent Facebook