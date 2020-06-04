LVMH confirms exit of Tiffany & Co acquisition

French luxury conglomerate LVMH has confirmed that it is no longer looking to acquire US jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

The group, which owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Marc Jacobs, said its board of directors met on Tuesday to discuss the development of the Covid-19 and its potential impact on the 16.2 billion dollar deal.

The board ultimately decided against the acquisition. “Considering the recent market rumors, LVMH confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market,” the group said in a statement.

LVMH first confirmed rumours it was looking to buy Tiffany back in October when it said it had held preliminary talks with the company.

LVMH hits brakes on Tiffany deal

The deal, reported by Bloomberg, valued the company at around 14.5 billion dollars at the time.

But reports surfaced this week that LVMH was rethinking the deal following months of industry-wide poor trading caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, following those reports, the trading of Tiffany's shares was temporarily halted due to volatility as shares plummeted by 13 percent - the most in a day since 2015 - before closing at 8.9 percent.

The US has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the pandemic, counting the highest number of cases and attracting widespread criticism over its early lockdown easing.

Now, on top of that, country-wide protests over the killing of African American George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis have raised even more uncertainty as to how quickly the US economy can recover.