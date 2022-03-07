LVMH, Hermes, Chanel pause business in Russia

French luxury giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel have decided to temporarily close their shops in Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, the firms announced Friday.

Hermes group runs three stores in Russia, including one in the Gum department store on Red Square, and employs 60 people in the country.

"Taking into account the situation in the region, LVMH regrets to announce the temporary closure of its stores in Russia from March 6," an LVMH spokesperson told AFP, affecting some 124 shops.

The group also announced a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) donation to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Chanel, which has 17 stores in Russia, said that "major uncertainty and the complexities of operating" had led it to temporarily suspend its operations in the country.

"We won't be delivering to Russia any more, we will close our stores and we have already suspended internet shopping," the luxury brand said.

Hermes said "it's with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from March 4".

When it published its financial results last month, Hermes said it was planning to open a store in Saint Petersburg this year, but told AFP Friday it is "postponed".

Several multinationals have announced the suspension of their activities in Russia, including Swedish furniture giant IKEA.

"The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions," the company said in a statement to AFP on Thursday.

Among others that have paused activities are Intel, Airbnb, ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing and Ford.(AFP)