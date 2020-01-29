LVMH revenue grows 15 percent for FY19

The company said on Tuesday its FY19 net profit climbed. Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 15 percent.

For FY19, the company's net profit was 11,504 million euros, climbed from 10,003 million euros last year. Furthermore, revenues grew to 53,670 million euros.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA: MC), better known as LVMH, is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate, headquartered in Paris. The company was founded in 1987 and is run by Bernard Arnault and his family. Luxury brands like Berluti, Loewe, Christian Dior, Celine and Givenchy are part of the group.

As of 2019, LVMH has more than 156,000 employees and operates over 4,600 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]