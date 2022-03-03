M&S to suspend shipments to Russian franchise business

Marks & Spencer is suspending shipments to its Turkish franchisee’s Russian business, with immediate effect, following the ongoing invasion from Russia into Ukraine.

In a statement, M&S said: “Given the unfolding humanitarian crisis following the invasion of Ukraine, M&S has suspended shipments to our Turkish franchisee’s Russian business. We are doing everything we can to support the people of Ukraine and in response to the growing refugee crisis, we are building on our existing support for UNICEF UK’s Ukraine appeal with a 1.5-million-pound package to support the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and UNICEF to help children and families in need.”

The retailer’s donation is made up of a kickstart 500,000-pounds donation to the UNHCR, with a further 500,000 pounds for matched fundraising from its global colleagues and double donations on Sparks transactions to support UNICEF, and activation of till-point and online giving in the UK.

M&S is also providing practical help through UNHCR by donating 20,000 units of coats and thermals for families in need totalling a further 500,000 pounds.