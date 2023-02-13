Macy’s to cut reptile and ostrich leather from stores

Department store chain Macy’s has confirmed it will be placing a ban on leather from alligators, snakes, lizards and ostriches in its stores.

It comes after pressure from animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which met with the retailer to provide information on the process behind acquiring such materials.

In a release, PETA’s executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said: “Behind every ostrich or reptile skin bag is an animal who suffered an agonising death, and we applaud Macy’s for taking action to help end such violence.

“PETA is celebrating this compassionate move and reminding everyone that skin belongs only on the animals who were born in it.”

The move comes over three years after Macy’s implemented a ban on fur products at its stores, also in response to mounting concerns from PETA, as well as its own customers.

With the latest ban, Macy’s joins the likes of Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger and Uniqlo which have each cut the materials from their collections.