Mango temporarily suspends operations in Russia

Spanish retailer Mango has joined the string of fashion brands temporarily closing their doors on Russian operations, following the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the retailer expressed its “sadness and concern” for the situation, stating that it has been in “constant and direct contact” with its team in Ukraine, offering mentoring, financial support and assistance to those both in the country and those who have left.

It also outlined its concern for its 800 employees in Russia, noting that it had tried to safeguard its operations until the last moment. However, it ultimately has now decided to temporarily suspend its operations in Russia, closing its stores and online platform and stopping the delivery of goods to the country.

Mango franchises will be able to continue to operate and distribute Mango goods, subject to current stock. It has further said it will continue to support its employees throughout the coming months.

In addition, the retailer has stated that it has made a donation of 100,000 euros to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support the organisations’ assistance for those affected.

Like similar brands, Mango has said it will be working with different organisations with the aim of donating clothes as a response to the growing refugee crisis.