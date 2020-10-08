Marcolin Group opens new subsidiary in Australia

Marcolin Group is expanding its global presence with the opening of a new subsidiary in Sydney.

The Australian branch is part of the eyewear group’s aim to strengthening the commercial synergies with the current regional office in Hong Kong, and will play a “key role for the growth in the APAC region,” explained Marcolin in a statement.

The move it adds also confirms the group’s long-term strategy to develop its business in the area, as it allows the company to have a direct presence in the market. The brand will act as a commercial hub for the entire network of independents and local chains taking care of the distribution of the brand portfolio.

The headquarters are based in the Northpoint Tower, at the heart of North Sydney, and houses a newly designed showroom, sales offices, as well as a new team dedicated to the local market.

The commercial organisation takes care of sales, after-sales assistance and customer care services for Australia and New Zealand.

Marcolin Group’s global network consists of 13 worldwide branches, in Europe - Benelux, DACH, France, Italy, Nordics, Portugal, Spain, and the UK, the Americas - US and Brazil, Asia - Hong Kong and Singapore and Australia.

Its brand portfolio consists of, among others, Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Victoria’s Secret, Diesel, Adidas, Swarovski, Dsquared2 and Timberland.

