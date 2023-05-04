Marcolin Q1 sales increase by 17.3 percent

Marcolin S.p.A. net sales amounted to 152.3 million euros, up 17.3 percent at current exchange rates compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company said in a release that net sales improved 15.2 percent at constant exchange rates, confirming the business strategy in a year when the international geopolitical challenges and instabilities continue to play a part.

The company also reported strong 134.2 percent growth in Asia at current exchange and 126.2 percent at constant exchange rates. Sales in the EMEA region were up 15.5 percent at current exchange and 15.6 percent at constant exchange rates and Americas, up 8.1 percent at current exchange rates and 3.5 percent at constant exchange rates, together representing approximately 90 percent of revenues.

The company added that adjusted EBITDA amounted to 23.7 million euros, marking an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 15.5 percent of net sales.

In the second quarter, Marcolin Group closed a licence agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies for Tom Ford eyewear, a brand for which Marcolin has manufactured and distributed eyewear since 2005.