Marie Chandoha and Charles Schwab to join Macy’s board of directors

Macy’s, Inc. has announced the appointment of Marie Chandoha, former president and chief executive officer of Charles Schwab Investment Management, and Jill Granoff, managing partner of Eurazeo and chief executive officer of Eurazeo’s Brands division, to its board of directors, effective April 1, 2022.

“Marie’s deep financial services and capital markets experience and Jill’s unique ability to recognize and position companies to meet evolving consumer needs will enable them to immediately add value to our board,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Chandoha, the company said, brings more than 35 years in financial services and investment management spaces. Most recently, she led Charles Schwab Investment Management’s product and digital transformation, building a high-performing organisation and doubling the firm’s assets under management. Earlier in her career, Chandoha served in executive roles at major global financial institutions including BlackRock, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Granoff, the company added, brings 30 years of leadership experience building and growing consumer-driven companies with expertise as a strategist and brand builder in the retail, beauty and fashion industries. In her roles at Eurazeo, she is responsible for leading investment activities and overseeing the performance of the firm’s Brands portfolio globally. Granoff has also served in executive roles across retail at leading companies including Vince, Kenneth Cole, Liz Claiborne, Victoria’s Secret and Estée Lauder.

With the addition of Chandoha and Granoff, the Macy’s, Inc. board will comprise 14 members.