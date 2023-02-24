Marks & Spencer appoints new non-exec director

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has announced that Cheryl Potter will be joining the group’s board as a non-executive director, effective March 1.

Potter is the former head of the global consumer team at private equity firm Permira, where she was credited with building a successful track record as an investor and steward of portfolio companies.

She has also served on the boards of a number of retail and consumer facing brands, including Dr Martens, Allegro, Homebase and Birds Eye.

Next to this, Potter was a founding patron of The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women scheme and is the current chair of nonprofit organisation Level 20, which is focused on getting more women into senior investing roles.

In a regulatory filing, Marks & Spencer’s chairman, Archie Norman, said: "I am delighted that a superstar of the private equity world is joining us at Marks & Spencer.

“She brings enormous energy, passion and a strong shareholder value focus to the Board, as well as a great track record as a role model and advocate of women in leadership.”

Alongside the board, Potter will also join the retailer’s Nomination Committee.