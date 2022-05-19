Marks & Spencer’s Jaeger appoints new head of product

Jaeger, an independent clothing brand owned by Marks & Spencer, has announced the appointment of Suzi Avens as its new head of product.

Avens will be tasked with delivering a contemporary product strategy in continuation of Jaeger’s goal to create a compelling omnichannel brand with an international presence.

She joins the company already with extensive experience in the retail sector, including with retailers such as Cath Kidston and Boden.

Avens also brings with her international experience in leading multichannel strategies and sales across the US, EMEA, APAC and Japan, which will aid Jaeger within the 89 markets it currently operates in.

“Since relaunching Jaeger as part of the Marks & Spencer Family, we have grown a strong team of bespoke experts who are passionate about the Jaeger products,” said the brand’s MD, Fiona Lambert, in a statement. “We’re continuing to reposition and reinvigorate Jaeger, operating as an independent business, supported by the ecosystem of Marks and Spencer.”

Lambert continued: “I’m delighted to welcome Suzi to the team, who brings with her a wealth of experience in product strategy and scaling start-up businesses in the UK as well as established retailers across the world. I’m excited for team Jaeger to continue to grow as we enter the next chapter of our transformation and look forward to working closely with Suzi.”