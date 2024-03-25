Matalan launches ‘multi million’ brand platform dedicated to ‘family moments’

British retailer Matalan has revealed a new brand platform dedicated to families as part of its ongoing business transformation.

With the goal of showing families that “we get you, and we’ve got you”, the platform looks to “celebrate the reality of everyday family moments”, marking a return to “family roots” for the retailer in a bid to cater to this demographic once again.

The feature was launched alongside a kick-off campaign, including a series of TV adverts, in-store activations and social media coverage all featuring and depicting a family lifestyle.

The platform’s launch comes as part of an ongoing transformation at the company led by chief executive officer Jo Whitfield and her new leadership team, and builds on progress already made such as a 35 million pound investment into lowering prices for 700 products.

In a release Ali Jones, chief customer and omnichannel officer, noted that life for families is “harder than ever” and as such the company has “spent time getting really close to our customers”.

Jones continued: “Through this campaign we want to show those families that we get them, and we’ve got them – with a choice of stylish products at great value and a hassle free-shopping experience that fits their lives.

“Nearly 40 years ago, our company was built by a family, for families. This brand platform and campaign is us getting back to those family-first, value roots. It marks another significant step forward in our journey to build a modern, stronger Matalan.”