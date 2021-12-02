Mondottica joins UN Global Compact Network UK

Mondottica International Group, which owns licenses for the likes of Anna Sui, Cath Kidston and Ted Baker, has announced a new membership with the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the UN Global Compact Network UK, in an extension of its sustainability and ethical commitments.

The voluntary platform looks to encourage the development and implementation of responsible business practices, through its network of more than 14,000 companies and 3,500 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.

“Today, I am extremely pleased to announce Mondottica’s membership of the UN Global Compact Network UK, enhancing our commitment to deliver best practice and measure out the impact from our operations affecting the environment, human rights, labour and anti-corruption within the global eyewear industry,” said Mondottica’s CEO, Tony Pessok, in a statement.

Furthermore, the eyewear licensing group has committed to adopting the ten universally accepted principles in the areas of these areas, in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He continued: “Inherent in our aim to create well-made and beautiful eyewear for our customers to use and love for a long time, is our responsibility to make considered choices in the way we design, source and operate to influence positive change for people and planet.”

Recently, Mondottica, which also oversees licenses with Vivienne Westwood and Karen Millen, established an internal group to lead its sustainability efforts, focusing on areas such as product, packaging, energy and supply chain partnerships.