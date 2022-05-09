Murad partners with TerraCycle to launch recycling initiative

Clinical skincare brand Murad is launching an international packaging recycling programme in partnership with TerraCycle to divert plastic waste from landfills and transform them into new recycled products.

The Murad Free Recycling Programme will allow customers to recycle Murad product packaging of its tubes, bottles, tubs, jars and containers, as well as caps, pumps and lids while earning charitable donations for non-profits in the process.

Customers can sign up to the programme on the Murad or TerraCycle website, where they download a pre-paid shipping label to post their empty Murad packaging. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remoulded to make new recycled products.

Dr Murad said in a statement: “Today, consumers understand more than ever the importance of sustainability. It has been my life's work, and the foundation of Murad, to help people attain healthier skin and happier lives.

“Through our newly founded partnership with TerraCycle, we further strengthen this pledge by providing easy steps to help our community support the health of our planet. Because wellness for the planet is just as important as wellness for the people.”

This is the latest sustainable initiative from Murad and is part of the brand’s goal to transition to a 50 percent reduction in virgin plastic by 2025, the integration of 50 percent PCR components by 2030 and 100 percent designed to be recyclable by 2030. Murad states that these goals could potentially reduce the total amount of virgin plastic going into global landfills by 750,000 pounds by 2025 and 1.25 million pounds by 2030.

TerraCycle chief executive and founder Tom Szaky added: “Murad is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a way to responsibly dispose of their cosmetic packaging.

“In turn, by participating in the Murad Free Recycling Programme, consumers can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen, but also by how the packaging is disposed of.”