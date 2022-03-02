Myntra brings South-Asian fashion retailer Zalora to India

Myntra has announced its partnership with Zalora, Southeast Asia’s (SEA) leading online fashion destination, catering largely to the South East Asian markets, including, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia.

The company said in a release that the announcement marks the arrival of the first brand from the SEA region to be brought to consumers in India. The platform caters to the fashion-conscious urban value seekers, under the aegis of, Origin, Zalora Basics, Active, Occasion Wear and Work, at an average price point of 2500 Indian rupees.

Speaking on the development, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said: “Through our partnership with Zalora, we further our commitment to bring the best of global fashion within easy access of our shoppers. Zalora is a leader in the Southeast Asian markets and brings with it trendy and fashionable merchandise.”

The company added that Zalora will offer around 5000 options on Myntra from its portfolio of in-house brands. Its top selling products include basics, structured formal dresses, and printed tops for women and shirts and T-shirts for men. The association with Myntra will enable Zalora to establish its footprint in the Indian fashion market.

On their partnership with Myntra, Zalora Group’s CEO, Gunjan Soni added: “Zalora’s commitment to connect more people to the limitless world of fashion went beyond the shores of Southeast Asia and reached the vibrant and exciting fashion consumers of India. Joining hands with Myntra reflects the evolving retail and e-commerce opportunity in Asia.”