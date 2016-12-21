Myntra renegotiates better deal with foreign brands for Jabong

After it found that the company required high levels of minimum orders from top foreign brands, including Arcadia Group-owned labels Dorothy Perkins , Topshop and Topman, online fashion retailer Myntra has renegotiated some contracts that was initially signed by Jabong , the rival it acquired around five months ago.

Now that the minimum guarantee has been reduced, they now can sell these brands on all the three platforms viz Jabong, Myntra and in some cases Flipkart too. Myntra was acquired by Flipkart, India’s biggest ecommerce company in 2014. It may be noted that Jabong had signed a deal with London-based Arcadia in early 2014 to sell high-street fashion label Dorothy Perkins exclusively on its platform and subsequently brought in other Arcadia brands including Topshop and Topman.

Myntra acquired Jabong in July sideling other bidders like the Future Group and Snapdeal. The company is now trying to bring Jabong back to financial health after the Gurgaon-based company lost sheen over the years as costs rose and losses spiraled. The management is trying to get both Myntra and Jabong as an entity to profitability at the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) level by December 2017.