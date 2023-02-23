N Brown names Dominic Appleton new CFO

N Brown Group has announced the appointment of Dominic Appleton to the role of chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Appleton will succeed Rachel Izzard, who also serves as board director and will work alongside the group’s CEO, Steve Johnson, and the board to ensure a smooth transition.

In a regulatory filing, the retail group said it is expecting Appleton to also join the board on Izzard’s departure and following the completion of the FY23 annual report at the end of May.

Appleton joins the company from The Very Group, where he spent 10 years in a range of roles, most recently as the group’s finance director.

He has also held CFO positions at Victoria Plum and footwear brand Hotter Shoes.

In the filing, Johnson said of Appleton's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Dominic to the N Brown team.

“His considerable expertise and experience gained in consumer businesses, particularly in digital retail and financial services, will make him a key addition to the executive management team."

Appleton’s appointment comes as the group continues shaking up its leadership teams, having recently announced a new director of design and group buying director.

Meanwhile, in October 2022, N Brown’s marketing chief also announced their intention to exit the business.