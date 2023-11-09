Nativa and Pangaia expand partnership with new animal welfare plan

Merino wool supplier Nativa has expanded its partnership with lifestyle brand Pangaia with the introduction of NativaRegen, an initiative dedicated to elevating animal welfare and farmer livelihoods.

The duo’s relationship began in 2022, when Pangaia began sourcing wool from Nativa certified farms, each of which are committed to animal welfare, according to the firm.

Now, with NativaRegen, the companies are looking to grow on this promise, starting with bettering soil quality through a triple impact system that protects lands and animals, while supporting farmers.

Through the process, sheep used for Merino wool are raised ethically, Nativa said, with each farmer following a management plan to assess and ensure animal welfare standards are met.

Pangaia will be working with NativeRegen accredited farm Cerro Bombero, in Uruguay, where regenerative practices are measured through biogenic carbon and water footprint testing in order to monitor positive impact.

To further the partnership, a Pangaia x NativeRegen collection of knitwear will become available in November 2023, offering a selection of women’s and men’s clothing, including turtlenecks, hoodies and track pants.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nicolas Sapelli, Nativa’s sourcing director, said: “Pangaia’s mission to design an earth positive business model where its products are better for the planet than if they did not exist perfectly aligns with Nativa’s.

“We are so proud of our NativaRegen partner farm in Uruguay and we can’t wait for Pangaia consumers to experience the world’s finest Merino wool knowing it has further improved the environment it came from.”