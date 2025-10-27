New BFC report underlines commercial benefits of repair and resale

A new report by the British Fashion Council (BFC), in partnership with management consultancy Clarasys, has outlined the commercial and strategic benefits of implementing repair and resale initiatives into a business.

The report, titled ‘Customer-Centric Growth: A Playbook for Scaling Repair and Resale in Fashion’, stated that while circularity in fashion is gaining momentum, there are still major barriers in the way of scaling.

The BFC, which initiated the report through its Institute for Positive Fashion, said that including resale and repair could help companies strengthen their resilience, customer loyalty and net-zero progress. In doing so, however, they face obstacles like lower customer awareness, convenience gaps and unclear value propositions.

Among the information provided, the BFC notes certain pain points for customers looking to enter into circular programmes. In repairs, for example, cost and logistics are among the concerns, while authenticity and low sale prices were cited for resale.

To help businesses address the challenges that come with implementing such services, the report provides a roadmap in which it urges brands to build tailored services; focus on customer value; and introduce compelling incentives for participation.

Ultimately, the reports pits repair and resale as “powerful commercial and strategic tools that build more resilient brands”, yet underlines the need for a "cultural and operational shift, redefining value beyond new unit sales to embrace a long-term view of profitability and loyalty”.