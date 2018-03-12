New Look, Mothercare, and Debenhams, on rising debt 'warning zone'

Nearly 400 retailers, including big high street chains and heavy weights of British high street fashion names such as New Look, Mothercare, and Debenhams, could struggle to meet higher interest payments this year.

A study by Company Watch of 1,600 retailers with assets of at least 5 million pounds has identified 392 in its “warning area”, suggesting that they are about 25 times more likely to suffer financial distress than their peers, reported the ‘Times’ Monday.

The same research revealed that 430 retail companies in its sample were loss-making, on a pre-tax statutory basis, again including household names such as Hobbs Fashion, Thomas Pink, Mamas & Papas, Missguided, Paperchase, and Crew Clothing.

Company Watch compares the financial strength of businesses using a scale of 0 to 100.