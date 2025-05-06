New Look onboards 100 percent of core suppliers to TrusTrace platform

British retailer New Look, one of the UK’s leading womenswear brands in the 18-44-year-old sector, has successfully onboarded 100 percent of its core supplier base onto digital traceability platform TrusTrace.

In a statement, New Look said the move to utilise TrusTrace technology would allow it to "more effectively map and manage its supplier network,” and moving forward, it is committed to onboarding all future suppliers to the platform.

The push for traceability is part of the British retailer’s journey to use technology and data “to build a more transparent, responsible and future-ready supply chain”.

Through TrusTrace, New Look can use the platform to monitor and manage supplier data with greater accuracy and depth, allowing the business to fully understand and measure the social and environmental impact of its sourcing decisions and meet emerging regulatory requirements with confidence.

These insights are also fed to the retailer’s proprietary Enterprise Data Platform to allow for effective, real-time changes to its supply chain. This integration will unlock “even greater operational visibility, enable smarter decision-making and ensure traceability data flows seamlessly throughout the organisation”.

Sue Fairley, head of ESG, quality and sourcing at New Look, said: “At New Look, we are always looking at ways we can digitally innovate to improve our operations and enhance our sourcing strategy. We were one of the first UK fashion brands to partner with TrusTrace, and two years on, we have onboarded all of our core suppliers.

“This is a significant milestone for us and a testament to the collaboration and commitment of our supplier community. With TrusTrace, we can confidently trace our products back through the value chain, support our sustainability goals and ensure we’re operating in a way that’s transparent and accountable.”

Shameek Gosh, chief executive and co-founder at TrusTrace, added: “New Look has shown a clear commitment to building a future-ready supply chain - adopting traceability early and scaling it with intent. Onboarding 100 percent of core suppliers across all product categories in just over a year from their first engagement is a remarkable achievement, and faster than we typically see at this scale.

“It’s a testament to their focused execution and strategic vision. At TrusTrace, we see supply chain data as a powerful enabler—not just for sustainability, but for resilience, agility, and smarter decision-making. We’re proud to support New Look on this journey and look forward to the impact this foundation will deliver.”