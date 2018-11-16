Nike announces 10 percent rise in quarterly dividend

Nike, Inc. has announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 0.22 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock, an increase of 10 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of 0.20 cents per share. The company said this dividend is payable on January 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 3, 2018.

“Nike continues to fuel growth through our Consumer Direct Offense, while generating strong cash flow and increasing returns to shareholders,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of Nike in a statement, adding, “This is our 17th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts, and combined with the new four-year 15 billion dollars share repurchase program announced this summer, this commitment shows our continued confidence in Nike’s ability to deliver sustainable, profitable, capital-efficient growth over the long-term.”

Picture:Nike media gallery