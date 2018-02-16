Fashionunited
Nike declares quarterly cash dividend of 0.20 dollar
BUSINESS

Prachi Singh
Nike Inc’s board of directors has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 0.20 dollar per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B common stock payable on April 2, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018.

The company based near Beaverton, Oregon, reported 5 percent sales rise in the second quarter in December, driven by international geographies and continued strength in Nike Direct, partly offset by an expected decline in North America wholesale revenue.

Picture:Nike website
