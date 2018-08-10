Nike declares quarterly cash dividend

- Prachi Singh |
Nike, Inc’s board of directors has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 0.20 dollar per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.
For its fourth quarter, Nike recorded a revenue increase of 13 percent to 9.8 billion dollars, driven by strong double-digit revenue growth in international markets and Nike Direct globally, and a return to growth in North America. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose 15 percent to 0.69 dollar. Full year revenues rose 6 percent to 36.4 billion dollars, up 4 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
