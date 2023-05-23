Nike partners with Strava on digital fitness services

Sportswear giant Nike is looking to elevate its fitness services through a new partnership with training tracking app Strava.

Through a pilot programme launching in June, the brand will introduce the opportunity for members on the Nike Run Club app and Nike Training Club app to access data and share their workouts on Strava’s platform.

With the partnership, Nike is hoping to bolster its own community and provide athletes with more digital connectivity, coaching and inspiration.

Members will be able to connect with Strava’s already established community, as well as its over 750,000 clubs present on the platform.

In a further expansion set to come later this summer, Nike will also host a series of challenges on the app, as an additional effort of inspiring engagement.

The content will be formed by Nike’s coaches and athletes and will provide users with the ability to unlock rewards and track their progress.

It comes as Nike continues to explore ways of making fitness more accessible to its consumer, its most recent effort being a partnership with streaming service Netflix that saw the brand debut workout content on the platform.