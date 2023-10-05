Nike Refurbished launches in Europe

The American sports fashion brand Nike is bringing its 'Refurbished' platform to Europe, according to the German magazine Konsider. 'Nike Refurbished' had already rolled out in America in 2021.

Consumers can return their worn Nike shoes to the company via the 'Nike Refurbished' platform. The company then refurbishes the shoes and offers them in individual stores, Konsider reported. Only slightly worn shoes and shoes that cannot be sold as new will be accepted. Worn-out shoes cannot be given a new life through the concept.

According to the media outlet, the platform will be rolled out in the countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary and the Czech Republic. An expansion to other countries may follow later.