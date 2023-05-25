Nike reshuffles senior leadership team to drive greater integration

Sportswear giant Nike has announced a series of leadership changes in a bid to drive deeper integration across the business and further its commitment to product innovation.

Among the shifts are that of Heidi O’Neill, who will be adjusting her title from president, consumer and marketplace to president, consumer, product and brand.

In the position, O’Neill, who has been with Nike for 24 years, has been tasked with leading the brand’s global product engine and integrating its brand marketing storytelling in a bid to deepen relationships.

Nike to streamline focus while building long-term growth

Meanwhile, Craig Williams, current president of the Jordan Brand, will become president, geographies and marketplace, tasked with leading the brand’s direct and wholesale business across four locations, as well as Nike’s supply chain and logistics.

Williams first joined Nike in 2019, leading the Jordan Brand through “unprecedented growth” and doubling its revenue in the last four years.

He will be succeeded by Sarah Mansah, Nike’s current vice president/GM, North America, a position that will be filled by Converse CEO Scott Uzzell, whose successor will be named “shortly”.

Matthew Friend, EVP & CFO at Nike, is also expanding his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services and demand and supply chain management.

Additionally, Andy Champion, Nike chief operating officer, will take on a new leadership role as managing director, strategic business ventures, where he will work with the brand’s president and CEO, John Donahoe, on pursuing new business opportunities.

After 16 years with the company, Nike’s president, consumer creation, Michael Spillane, has announced his intention to retire later in 2023.

In a release, Donahoe said: “We’re driving even greater focus and integration across our business and teams through these changes, doubling down on what Nike does best: seamlessly serving athletes with compelling product.

“Our brand momentum is strong, our innovation pipeline is unmatched, and our strategy is working. What continues to be clear is that there’s so much more potential ahead of us.

“These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace, mining deep consumer insights to deliver breakthrough innovation and engagement, while building long-term growth and profitability.”