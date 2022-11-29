Nobody’s Child reigns as Marks & Spencer’s most popular third party brand

One year on from its strategic investment in Nobody’s Child, Marks & Spencer has said the “eco-conscious” womenswear label has continued to be its most popular third-party brand.

While Nobody’s Child was initially introduced to Marks & Spencer’s e-commerce site in 2020, the department store chain only invested in the brand in November 2021, with a 25 percent stake.

The deal allowed the company to operate independently, while also gaining access to Marks & Spencer’s infrastructure to scale the business.

In a blog post written by Marks & Spencer’s co-CEO, Katie Bickerstaffe, Nobody’s Child was revealed to be the retailer’s most popular third-party brand, shopped by over 320,000 customers.

Bickerstaffe further stated 14 percent of sales of Nobody’s Child products came from customers who had not shopped with Marks & Spencer’s previously, 97 percent of which have continued to shop both brands.

Additionally, through the investment, Bickerstaffe said Marks & Spencer has supported the company in expanding its store presence outside of London, opening in 10 of the retailer’s department stores across the UK.

It has further been launched across 93 international markets via Marks & Spencer’s e-commerce site.

Bickerstaffe added that the retailer’s third-party brands strategy is believed to be a 400 million pound opportunity that offers customers a “carefully curated selection of complementary brands”.