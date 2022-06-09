Online marketplace Reflex closes 4.5 million dollar seed funding round

Reflex has announced the closing of a 4.5 million dollar seed funding round, led by Indicator Ventures with additional funding from Sugar Capital and Red Swan Ventures.

The oversubscribed round brings the company to a total of 5.59 million dollars raised, following its initial pre-seed in 2021.

A number of notable investors have joined Reflex’s funding, it said in a release, including former CFO of J.Crew Jim Scully and former president of Coach’s North American retail division Mike Tucci.

The new capital will be used to expand across its Texas homebase throughout 2022, as well as add further US retail markets over the next 18 months. The funding will also help Reflex enhance its product experience for its users and accelerate its hiring process.

The start-up has focused on the development of a marketplace that it said supports today’s retail store environment, helping retailers find on-demand labour they need for their in-store experiences. Additionally, Reflex said that it allows retail workers to benefit from flexibility and empower them to make money on their own terms.

“Everyone deserves to be able to design a life where the things that matter most come first, instead of planning your life around work,” said Reflex’s co-founder and CEO, Mike Meyers.

He continued: “We’ve proven in our first year that there is a better way to work in retail. People want to work on their terms and design their work around their life, not the other way around.”