On’s Cco on journey from underdog to global player

Swiss sportswear brand On has not been an underdog for some time. The brand has recorded significant growth for years and is now ranked among sports brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma. It also means that On has made the journey from start-up to scale-up to global company. That is why the company is now re-evaluating what it needs, commercial director Britt Olson said at the World Retail Congress in London.

It is a phase that many growing companies deal with. On is no longer the small company of a few people from when Olson joined years ago. “You want to maintain the culture of the company, but also critically examine what we need.”

With culture, Olson also means the focus on innovation and sustainability. When she, as an American, joined the company, she wondered why On did not focus more of its marketing on innovation and sustainability. Smiling, she recalls being told that it is simply part of being Swiss, ‘then innovation and sustainability are in your DNA’. On wants to hold on to the premium feel of the brand that goes with this, the commercial director reports.

That Switzerland has a reputation when it comes to innovation worked out well for On during their growth. The small Swiss flag that can be seen on On's shoes was particularly popular with the American public, Olson said. In addition, it helped that tennis star Roger Federer has shares in the company and is often seen in advertisements for the company.