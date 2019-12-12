Oxford Industries revenue climbs 3 percent for Q3

The company said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit slipped. Compared with the same period last year, revenues dropped by 3 percent.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 1.6 million dollars, decreased from 1.8 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues surged to 241 million dollars. The profit margin of the company decreased to 1 percent compared to 1 percent a year ago.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is a clothing retailer in the United States that specializes in high-end clothing and apparel. The company was founded in 1942 and carries labels, including Tommy Bahama, Ben Sherman, Lilly Pulitzer, Oxford Golf and Lanier Clothes.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to [email protected]