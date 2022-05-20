Pantone partners with Spatial Labs on wearable metaverse technology

Colour authority company Pantone has revealed a new partnership with Spatial Labs (sLABS) with the launch of a wearable hardware product that looks to standardise colours in the metaverse.

Coined by sLABS as ‘the wearable internet’ and entitled LNQ, the device hopes to enhance user experience in Web3. Founded by Iddris Sandu, the technology has also been backed by investment firm Marcy Venture Partners, which is co-founded by Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), Jay Brown and Larry Marcus.

“We recognised a gap in the Web3 industry and took this as an opportunity to develop hardware that would equip users and creatives with the tools they need to create, engage, and share with their communities while bridging the physical and digital worlds like never before,” said Sandu, in a release.

The technology will be unveiled during an official launch event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles this weekend, and will stand alongside its official partners which include music streaming service Tidal and Web3 platform Polygon.

During the event, visitors will be able to try Pantone’s SkinTone Guide through LNQ, which allows users to develop their own metaverse characters, known as Auras.

Alongside the partnership, Pantone and sLABS also collaborated on a collection of six colours reflecting the brand’s identity, with hues inspired by nature and designed to evoke optimism.

“Ultimately, the goal was to curate a selection of colours that could serve as physical touchpoints in a virtual world; colours that could live comfortably in a commercial fashion environment while still retaining a curated element and approach,” noted vice president of Pantone Color Insitute, Laurie Pressman. “Finding colours whose universal appeal could work and blur across gender norms and rules was critical, as was the desire for these colours to display a timeless and ageless quality.”

Pantone ad sLABS also revealed that they will be working together on a limited-edition clothing release, with more details to be announced at a later date.