Primark closes all UK stores: 40,000 employees affected

Primark announced Sunday it will close all its stores in the UK overnight, affecting circa 40,000 employees. The fashion retailer advanced it would continue to pay its staff's contracted wages for the next 14 days, but will then review the situation.

“Our main priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees,” a spokesman for Primark said over the weekend.

Primark to pay all staff at least for 14 days after closures

“Primark has committed to supporting all employees who are directly affected by store closures, with full pay for their contracted hours for 14 days, after which the situation will be reviewed. Primark will continue to closely monitor the situation, following WHO advice as well as local and national government guidance,” read the corporate statement.

It’s worth highlighting that due to its lack of an online channel, Associated British Foods’s apparel brand is highly exposed to the lock-down measures implemented in many countries it operates within. Aimed at mitigating the negative effects of the closures, Primark is said to have canceled all supplier orders that have yet to reach its distribution centres, reports the ‘Sunday Times’.

“We are deeply saddened that this will clearly have an effect throughout our entire supply chain,” Primark Chief Executive Officer Paul Marchant told the British newspaper. The company is using a force majeure clause in its contracts to cancel the orders, according to the paper.

Primark operates 376 stores in 12 countries, many of them like Spain or the U.S., being highly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

