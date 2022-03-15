Primark mulls potential click-and-collect services for its revamped website

Budget fashion retailer Primark is reportedly mulling the idea of adding a click-and-collect service to its new website, which is set to be launched in the UK this month.

The global apparel chain has previously dismissed the potential use of home delivery services for its soon-to-be-launched site, which will also be available across its 13 other markets by the coming autumn.

The new platform hopes to better showcase its vast product range and provide customers with information on in-store product availability.

In a statement to Reuters, John Bason, the finance director of Primark’s owner, Associated British Foods, said any e-commerce opportunity for the company would “probably be more in the area of click-and-collect”, stating home delivery didn’t resonate with its low price points.

The launch of the new website comes as Primark continues to implement its international expansion strategy, unveiled in November, with a goal of operating 530 stores over the next five years, as well as accelerating growth in major markets, such as in the US, France and Italy.

Bason said the plan would result in about 60 US-based stores, in comparison to its current 13, and the company will increasingly turn its sights to the Italian market, in which it already has eight stores.

“In Spain and Iberia we have 65 stores. There’s no reason why Italy shouldn’t be that scale and go beyond that,” Bason said.