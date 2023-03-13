Puma launches high-performance testing lab for runners

Sports company Puma has unveiled the Puma Nitro Lab, a high-performance athlete testing facility developed in partnership with Hartmann Orthopedics and Sports, leaders in performance optimisation for athletes for more than 20 years.

The Puma Nitro Lab is located at Hartmann’s facility near Frankfurt, Germany, and provides athletes with detailed full-body insights through a series of tests and scans, including 4D Motion analysis. The results enable Puma and Hartmann to develop bespoke and customised solutions for each athlete, “so they can perform at their best”.

Image: Puma

Romain Girard, senior head of innovation at Puma, said in a statement: “The Puma Nitro Lab is a natural progression for us as we ascent in the world of running. At Puma, everything starts with our athletes. We work with the fastest men and women in the world to help them perform better then we use our learnings to innovate our products for the benefit of runners at all levels.

“The Puma Nitro Lab becomes critical in driving the insights that will drive the next generation of product development on and off the track.”

Image: Puma

Puma added that its roster of elite athletes will be regular visitors to the lab for performance testing and analysis, including recent signing Marcell Jacobs, the current 100m Men’s World, European and Olympic Champion, who was one of the first to use the facility in February.

In addition, the lab will be accessible to the public and runners of all levels looking to improve their performance.

Girard added: “Puma is committed to learning from external experts who provide new perspectives and fresh insights that challenge our thinking and facilitate innovation in our products. Hartmann Orthopedics and Sports is the perfect partner given their experience over 20 years of working with elite athletes to minimise risk of injuries and optimise performance through testing and customisation.”

Image: Puma