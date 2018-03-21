Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Puma sets target for 2022, expects per year net sales growth of 10 percent
BUSINESS

Puma sets target for 2022, expects per year net sales growth of 10 percent

Prachi Singh
|

Puma SE has forecasted the mid-term outlook for the period from 2018 to 2022. The company expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10 percent on average per year until 2022 and EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10 percent of consolidated net sales.

In addition, the company has decided to propose to the annual general meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25 percent and 35 percent of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for the financial year 2018.

Picture:Puma website
puma

Related news

more news

Latest jobs

 

Most read