Puma sets target for 2022, expects per year net sales growth of 10 percent

Puma SE has forecasted the mid-term outlook for the period from 2018 to 2022. The company expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10 percent on average per year until 2022 and EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10 percent of consolidated net sales.

In addition, the company has decided to propose to the annual general meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25 percent and 35 percent of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for the financial year 2018.

Picture:Puma website